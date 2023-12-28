Countdown to VRBO Fiesta Bowl kickoff: Ducks set to take on Flames in Glendale

The University of Oregon Ducks and the Liberty University Flames will soon face off in the 53rd annual VRBO Fiesta Bowl. Besides the winner of the game, the Valley is also cashing in.

Both teams are in Phoenix and the field grass will be here on December 29. As players are gearing up for the big game, local businesses are getting ready, too, with millions expected for our economy.

"The Fiesta Bowl is an expression of Arizona pride," said Erik Moses, Executive Director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl.

For Moses, it's 53 years of Arizona history. "We like to consider ourselves the first mega event in the state of Arizona."

A mega event that attracts thousands of people – and dollars.

"Every year, we account for about $200 million in economic impact between our two games, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which was just played a few days ago, and the VRBO Fiesta Bowl," said Moses.

A touch-down for the community with money passing into many of our industries.

"That pours in with heads in hotel beds, and obviously, our fine dining and restaurant scene, our golf courses, and our spas, and everyone experiences that because this is such a great place to be this time of year," said Moses.

One of the reasons: "I love the area. Phoenix is pretty awesome," said Tom Speldrich, Sr., who is a decades-long die-hard Ducks fan. He'll be traveling from Springfield, Oregon.

"We are going to be hitting a lot of restaurants, we’ve got a hotel room for New Year's Eve, and then we have na RV Spot for the game, and then after that, we are going where we feel like going.. figuring out the best golf courses."

And fans aren't the only ones. Moses says the players will get to see and experience our state in the next few days, too, before taking to a field in a bowl known for its historic moments.

"This is a game where we have seen outcomes where people haven’t always thought would be the outcomes they would see. So if you haven’t bought your tickets yet, they’re still available, you should come on out and start the New Year's off the right way."

The Fiesta Bowl is expected to be a really interesting match-up. It's the fourth Fiesta Bowl appearance for the Ducks and the first for the Flames. The game kicks off on January 1.