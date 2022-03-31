Coyotes' Clayton Keller out for season after scary crash into boards: 'I will be back better than ever'

article

Arizona Coyotes star Clayton Keller will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a gruesome leg injury during the team’s win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Keller was skating toward the Sharks’ net with about 5:15 remaining in the game when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He was down on the ice for about 5 minutes before he was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Arizona said afterward Keller had suffered a lower-leg injury and was hospitalized for further evaluation.

On Thursday morning, Keller provided an update and revealed his 2021-22 season was over.

"Want to thank my teammates, the fans, and medical personnel for the love and support last night! Unfortunately the season’s over for me, but I’m resting comfortably at the hospital in good spirits," he tweeted. "I will be back better than ever for day 1 next season!!!!"

Keller was in his sixth season with the Coyotes and had been progressing into one of the team’s top players since the 2016-17 season when he made his debut.

This season, Keller had played in 67 games and scored 28 goals to go along with 35 assists.

Arizona beat San Jose 5-2 on Wednesday. The team is 21-41-5 and eighth in the NHL’s Central Division.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com

More sports news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS