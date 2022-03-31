Expand / Collapse search

Coyotes' Clayton Keller out for season after scary crash into boards: 'I will be back better than ever'

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Arizona Coyotes
FOX News
GettyImages-1388694722 article

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes is taken off the ice on a stretcher after crashing into the boards during the third period of the NHL game against the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena on March 30, 2022 in Gle

Expand

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Arizona Coyotes star Clayton Keller will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a gruesome leg injury during the team’s win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Keller was skating toward the Sharks’ net with about 5:15 remaining in the game when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He was down on the ice for about 5 minutes before he was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Arizona said afterward Keller had suffered a lower-leg injury and was hospitalized for further evaluation.

On Thursday morning, Keller provided an update and revealed his 2021-22 season was over.

"Want to thank my teammates, the fans, and medical personnel for the love and support last night! Unfortunately the season’s over for me, but I’m resting comfortably at the hospital in good spirits," he tweeted. "I will be back better than ever for day 1 next season!!!!"

Keller was in his sixth season with the Coyotes and had been progressing into one of the team’s top players since the 2016-17 season when he made his debut.

This season, Keller had played in 67 games and scored 28 goals to go along with 35 assists.

Arizona beat San Jose 5-2 on Wednesday. The team is 21-41-5 and eighth in the NHL’s Central Division.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com

More sports news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS