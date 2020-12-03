Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 AM MST, San Carlos
4
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:42 AM MST until THU 3:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Freeze Warning
from FRI 2:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Dripping Springs

Diamondbacks offer contracts to Kelly, Weaver, Smith

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona Diamondbacks
Associated Press
article

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks offered contracts to three arbitration-eligible players on Dec. 2, including catcher Carson Kelly and pitchers Luke Weaver and Caleb Smith.

The 26-year-old Kelly was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 and had a breakout year in 2019, finishing with a .245 batting average and 18 homers. He was slightly disappointing in 2020, hitting .221 with five homers.

Weaver, 27, was acquired from the Cardinals in the same trade as Kelly and looked like a future star in 2019 with a 2.94 ERA in 12 starts before injuries derailed his season. The right-hander struggled badly in 2020, finishing with a 1-9 record and 6.58 ERA.

Smith, 29, came to the D-backs in a mid-season trade with the Marlins. The lefty had a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings after the deal and is expected to contend for a spot in the starting rotation this spring.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.