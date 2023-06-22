Ex-Suns guard Chris Paul traded to Warriors, reports say

Days after he was reportedly traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards, Chris Paul appears to be on the move again.

Paul was traded to the Golden State Warriors on June 22, according to multiple reports. In exchange for Paul, the Wizards will reportedly receive Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and multiple draft picks.

The deal comes just a few days after the Suns reportedly agreed to deal Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington in exchange for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal.

Beal reportedly waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to Phoenix.

The reported acquisition of Beal is the second major acquisition for owner Mat Ishbia in Phoenix. He landed Durant for a massive combination of players and first-round draft picks just days after formally taking over the Suns in February.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.