Where to watch the Arizona Cardinals: Week 4

By and Daniel Miller
Published  September 25, 2025 11:53am MST
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix
Cardinals vs. Seahawks | FOX 10 Talks Sports

Anchor Richard Saenz & Executive Producer Mark Malerich talk about the biggest news in Arizona sports. They'll be previewing the Cardinals vs. Seahawks Thursday night game, and ASU's huge matchup against #24 ranked TCU on Friday. Both games are on FOX10.

The Brief

    • The Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
    • The game can be seen on FOX 10 Phoenix at 5:15 p.m. MST on Sept. 25.
    • Last week, the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season in San Francisco.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Cardinals will look to rebound after suffering their first loss of the season last week.

In Week 3, the Cardinals (2-1) lost on a last-second field goal to the San Francisco 49ers, 16-15. Arizona didn't just lose the game, but they also lost running back James Conner, who was carted off the field in the third quarter. He is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

In Week 4, the Cardinals host their NFC West division rival, the Seattle Seahawks, on Thursday Night Football.

Seattle (2-1) is coming off an impressive blowout win over the New Orleans Saints. 

Cardinals hosting Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

The Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 25. You can watch the game on FOX 10.

Cards to debut new uniforms

During Thursday night's game, the Cardinals will wear their new "Rivalries" uniforms that feature a sand-blasted look, paying tribute to the Valley's dust storms.

Seven other teams will wear their own version of the "Rivalries" uniforms this season, including the Seahawks, who will debut theirs on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Other key NFL matchups

Five undefeated teams are still standing heading into Week 4 with a chance to keep their active winning streaks going.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, and San Francisco 49ers have tough matchups this weekend in their push for perfection for another week.

Philadelphia and Tampa Bay clash in a battle of the unbeaten squads as the Eagles continue their Super Bowl title defense while the Bucs look to establish themselves as a legitimate NFC playoff contender. 

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

Week 4 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 25

  • Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: 5:15 p.m. MST (FOX 10 & Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 28

  • Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers: 6:30 a.m. MST (NFL Network)
  • Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)
  • New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)
  • Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)
  • Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)
  • Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)
  • Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)
  • Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)
  • Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams: 1:05 p.m. MST (FOX)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers: 1:05 p.m. MST (CBS)
  • Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: 1:25 p.m. MST (CBS)
  • Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders: 1:25 p.m. MST (CBS)
  • Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys: 5:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 29

  • New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: 4:15 p.m. MST (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos: 5:15 p.m. MST (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One.

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source: FOX Sports and the Associated Press contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL. Editor’s note: This station is owned by FOX.

Arizona Cardinals