Phoenix Suns fire head coach Mike Budenholzer

article

Following a disappointing season, the Phoenix Suns have made a head coaching change.

The Suns have fired head coach Mike Budenholzer, the team confirmed on April 14.

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season," the Suns said in a statement. "Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."

The Suns finished with a 36-46 regular-season record.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.