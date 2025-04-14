Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Suns fire head coach Mike Budenholzer

Updated  April 14, 2025 9:35am MST
Head Coach Mike Budenholzer of the Phoenix Suns leaves the court after a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 7, 2025, in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by Tyler McFarland/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Following a disappointing season, the Phoenix Suns have made a head coaching change.

The Suns have fired head coach Mike Budenholzer, the team confirmed on April 14.

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season," the Suns said in a statement. "Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."

The Suns finished with a 36-46 regular-season record.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

  • Information for this story was gathered from a news release by the Phoenix Suns.

