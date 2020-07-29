Expand / Collapse search
Pistons agree to buy Suns’ G League team for Detroit

Published 
Phoenix Suns
Associated Press
article

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons have agreed to buy the Northern Arizona Suns, and the NBA G League team is expected to begin playing in Detroit in 2021-22.

The Pistons, the Phoenix Suns and the G League announced the purchase on July 29. A new arena for the team is being constructed on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit. The Pistons also said they’re soliciting ideas for the team’s new name.

“This is another important investment in our franchise and in the city of Detroit,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “Having an NBA G League team near our new performance center will be an advantage for our front office, our coaching staff and our young players.”

The Pistons’ affiliation with the Grand Rapids Drive will continue through the 2020-21 G League season, and the Phoenix Suns will continue to operate the Northern Arizona team for another season as well.

