This weekend’s USFL games: Division foes clash in Week 9 to control their postseason destiny

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County

This weekend’s USFL games: Division foes clash in Week 9 to control their postseason destiny

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 6:14PM
USFL
FOX TV Digital Team

USFL Week 9

Division rivals looking to control their playoff destiny clash in Week 9.

WASHINGTON - The regular season is almost over and several teams are making a push for the postseason, and FOX will feature two of those squads in the hunt for a playoff berth when the New Orleans Breakers (5-3) clash with the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4) at 4 p.m. ET Sunday. 

Tampa Bay and New Orleans control their own postseason destiny and the winner can take a major step toward securing a spot in the playoffs. 

Key players to watch in this South Division showdown will be Breakers linebacker Vontae Diggs and Bandits wide receiver Vinny Papale. Both stars are eager to have standout performances to help their teams win this weekend. 

USFL Week 9 football

Division rivals battle in a huge Week 9 game to improve their playoff hopes. (FOX Sports)

USFL 2022 Week 9 Schedule

New Orleans Breakers (5-3) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4) - 4 p.m. ET, June 12, FOX.

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-7) vs. Philadelphia Stars (5-3) -7:30 p.m. ET, June 12, FS1.

Michigan Panthers (1-7) vs. New Jersey Generals (7-1)- 1 p.m. ET, June 11, NBC.

Houston Gamblers (1-7) vs. Birmingham Stallions (8-0)- 6 p.m. ET, June 11, USA.

USFL Team Standings heading into Week 9

North Division-W-L 

  • New Jersey Generals (7-1)
  • Philadelphia Stars (5-3)
  • Michigan Panthers (1-7)
  • Pittsburgh Maulers (1-7)

South Division-W-L

  • Birmingham Stallions (8-0)
  • New Orleans Breakers (5-3)
  • Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4)
  • Houston Gamblers (1-7)

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 