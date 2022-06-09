This weekend’s USFL games: Division foes clash in Week 9 to control their postseason destiny

The regular season is almost over and several teams are making a push for the postseason, and FOX will feature two of those squads in the hunt for a playoff berth when the New Orleans Breakers (5-3) clash with the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4) at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans control their own postseason destiny and the winner can take a major step toward securing a spot in the playoffs.

Key players to watch in this South Division showdown will be Breakers linebacker Vontae Diggs and Bandits wide receiver Vinny Papale. Both stars are eager to have standout performances to help their teams win this weekend.

Division rivals battle in a huge Week 9 game to improve their playoff hopes. (FOX Sports)

USFL 2022 Week 9 Schedule

New Orleans Breakers (5-3) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4) - 4 p.m. ET, June 12, FOX.

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-7) vs. Philadelphia Stars (5-3) -7:30 p.m. ET, June 12, FS1.

Michigan Panthers (1-7) vs. New Jersey Generals (7-1)- 1 p.m. ET, June 11, NBC.

Houston Gamblers (1-7) vs. Birmingham Stallions (8-0)- 6 p.m. ET, June 11, USA.

USFL Team Standings heading into Week 9

North Division-W-L

New Jersey Generals (7-1)

Philadelphia Stars (5-3)

Michigan Panthers (1-7)

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-7)

South Division-W-L

Birmingham Stallions (8-0)

New Orleans Breakers (5-3)

Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4)

Houston Gamblers (1-7)

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.






