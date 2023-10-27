World Series Game 1 Live Updates: D-backs lead Rangers 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas - Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks is underway.
Live Updates
World Series Game 1 Starting Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Zach Gallen (2-2, 5.24 ERA, 1.48 WHIP)
- Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (4-0, 2.42 ERA, 0.96 WHIP)
Texas Rangers Lineup World Series Game 1
- Marcus Semien, 2B
- Corey Seager, SS
- Evan Carter, LF
- Adolis Garcia, RF
- Mitch Garver, DH
- Jonah Heim, C
- Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
- Josh Jung, 3B
- Leody Taveras, CF
Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup World Series Game 1
- Corbin Carroll, RF
- Ketel Marte, 2B
- Gabriel Moreno, C
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Tommy Pham, DH
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
- Alek Thomas, CF
- Evan Longoria, 3B
- Geraldo Perdomo, SS
