World Series Game 1 Live Updates: D-backs lead Rangers 5-3

By FOX 4 Staff
Updated 3:53PM
ARLINGTON, Texas - Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks is underway.

Live Updates

World Series Game 1 Starting Pitchers

  • Diamondbacks: Zach Gallen (2-2, 5.24 ERA, 1.48 WHIP)
  • Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (4-0, 2.42 ERA, 0.96 WHIP)

Texas Rangers Lineup World Series Game 1

  1. Marcus Semien, 2B
  2. Corey Seager, SS
  3. Evan Carter, LF
  4. Adolis Garcia, RF
  5. Mitch Garver, DH
  6. Jonah Heim, C
  7. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
  8. Josh Jung, 3B
  9. Leody Taveras, CF

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup World Series Game 1

  1. Corbin Carroll, RF
  2. Ketel Marte, 2B
  3. Gabriel Moreno, C
  4. Christian Walker, 1B
  5. Tommy Pham, DH
  6. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
  7. Alek Thomas, CF
  8. Evan Longoria, 3B
  9. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

