Tyre Nichols remembered, honored during Phoenix protest: 'Sick and tired'
Those wanting to show solidarity and mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols came out to the old Phoenix City Hall on Saturday, a day following the release of the hard-to-watch body cam footage of his beating by police.
Tyre Nichols: Memphis police disbands special unit behind beating death
The five disgraced former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death three days after the arrest.
Tyre Nichols videos leave many questions unanswered about Memphis father's death
Tyre Nichols was arrested by the so-called Scorpion unit, which has three teams of about 30 street officers who target violent offenders in high-crime areas.
Body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating prompts demonstrations in Memphis, New York, DC
Massive crowds gathered following the release of body cam video showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
All five officers involved in the arrest were charged with second-degree murder along with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Tyre Nichols death: Arizona leaders react to bodycam video showing beating that led to man's death
Arizona leaders are speaking out hours after authorities in Tennessee released video surrounding an incident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
Tyre Nichols death: What is the Memphis police SCORPION unit?
The police who are charged with the death of Tyre Nichols were part of a police unit called SCORPION, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.
Tyre Nichols bodycam video shows police beating Memphis father for several minutes
Police bodycam footage shows five Memphis officers attacking and beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. The 29-year-old father died three days later.
Tyre Nichols: Memphis Police release bodycam video of deadly incident
The footage shows Nichols, 29, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, and the officers involved in the case, all of whom are also Black, were fired and later charged with second-degree murder. (CAUTION: Due to subject matter and the graphic nature of the video, viewer discretion is advised)
Family, friends of Tyre Nichols react to his death: 'Everyone loved him'
Family and friends remember Nichols as a generous, lovable man who worked hard to be a good father to his 4-year-old son.
A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case
Tyre Nichols' death prompted murder charges against the officers and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.
Four of five Memphis police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols released from jail after posting bail
The fifth officer, Demetrius Haley, has not paid his $350,000 bond and remains in jail.
Tyre Nichols' mother urges peaceful protest: 'I don't want us burning up our cities'
The Memphis Police Department is expected to release footage of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop around 7 p.m. ET.
Tyre Nichols death: 5 Memphis officers charged with murder
The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane."
US Attorney's office says investigation into Tyre Nichol's death 'may take some time'
Nichols’ death has led to three separate law enforcement investigations.
Tyre Nichols: 5 police officers fired after Memphis man's arrest, death
Tyre Nichols was arrested and died three days later in a hospital.
Tyre Nichols: DOJ investigates Memphis man's arrest, death
Nichols died days after a confrontation with Memphis Department Police Officers during a traffic stop.