Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances, cooler weather expected this weekend

The Brief Phoenix will reach temperatures around 100 to 101 degrees through Friday with sunny and dry weather persisting across most of the state. Scattered showers and isolated storms are expected in far northeastern Arizona, eastern Arizona, the White Mountains, and the Mogollon Rim through Thursday. A major pattern shift will bring rain chances, gusty winds, and lower temperatures across Arizona from Saturday through next Tuesday.



Another warm day around the state as we await weekend changes to the forecast.

Today:

The forecast high climbs to 101 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It will be sunny and dry around the Valley and most the state. There will be a few scattered showers and storms for far northeastern Arizona as well as a few isolated showers over the White Mountains and Mogollon Rim.

Tomorrow & Friday:

On Thursday, a few additional showers will be possible over eastern Arizona and the White Mountains. Temperatures will again reach the low 100s in Phoenix with a sunny outlook. Friday will continue to be dry, with a forecast high around 100 degrees in the Valley.

This Weekend:

Starting this weekend, the weather pattern begins to take a large shift. A trough will begins to drop down the west coast of the U.S., and areas of low pressure will run around the trough, toward Arizona. At the same time, the remnants of once-hurricane Rachel will phase into the pattern-- dragging plenty of tropical moisture our way. While there's still time for the exact impacts to change, it's looking fairly likely rounds of rain will fall in the state between Saturday and next Tuesday. The steadiest rain is most likely between Sunday and Monday.

With the shifting weather pattern, our forecast highs drop into the mid 90s on Saturday, upper 80s Sunday, and mid to lower 80s next week. It will also turn more breezy to windy around the state with gusts peaking near around 25-35 mph in Phoenix and up to 40 mph in Flagstaff by Sunday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)