Arizona weather forecast: Beautiful conditions this weekend in Phoenix

The Brief Beautiful weather is expected in the Valley over the next week. The high in Phoenix on Oct. 24 will be about 85 degrees. This weekend, temperatures will slowly increase into the upper-80s on Saturday and Sunday.



Beautiful weather conditions the next several days – just in time for all the weekend events!

What To Expect:

The forecast high is 85 degrees on Friday afternoon in the Valley. It will be sunny with light to low-end breezy winds around 5-15 mph.

Morning lows will slip into the low 60s over the weekend with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. It will be dry all weekend long with just some passing clouds from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

In the High Country, the fall foliage is looking great! Temperatures at the highest elevations are slipping below freezing during the morning with highs in the 50s during the afternoon. It will remain dry over northern Arizona, too.

Looking Ahead:

Next week, high pressure strengthens from the south. This will help slowly push the forecast highs into the low 90s Tuesday through Wednesday with temperatures remaining near 90 through Halloween.

The early outlook for Halloween includes dry, sunny weather. It may be warm in the afternoon but should be relatively comfortable in the low 80s down to the 70s through the night.

