Arizona weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead in Phoenix with highs in the low 80s

The Brief Temperatures in Phoenix reach 78 degrees Thursday before warming into the low 80s through the weekend and into next week. A weak weather system dropping north to south brings light, spotty showers to northern and eastern Arizona late Thursday into Friday without renewed flood risks. Dry and sunny conditions return statewide for the weekend ahead of another pattern shift bringing rain chances by mid-to-late next week.



Another beautiful day is ahead around Arizona.

Today and Tomorrow:

The forecast high climbs to 78 degrees in Phoenix on Thursday. It will be a mostly sunny day in Phoenix with additional clouds scattered over the High Country today. Dry conditions are expected across the state on Thursday, but that may change by Friday.

Late Thursday into Friday, a weak system will drop from north to south across the state. The system will provide just enough energy and lift to trigger a few scattered showers around parts of northern and eastern Arizona. The showers will be light and spotty, and should not provide a renewed flood risk.

This Weekend and Next Week:

The forecast high will rise to the low 80s beginning Friday in Phoenix. By Saturday and Sunday, a ridge will build along the West Coast. This helps jump temperatures to the low 80s both days. The low 80s will stick around into next week, too.

Dry conditions are forecast around the state this weekend. It will remain sunny into next week. However, the pattern around mid-to-late next week will shift and open the door for new rain chances across the state.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury

Watch live: FOX Weather