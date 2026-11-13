Arizona weather forecast: Scattered showers, thunderstorms, and winds arrive

The Brief Several storm systems will move across Arizona over the next couple of weeks, bringing scattered showers, spot thunderstorms, and increasing winds starting today. Rain chances in Phoenix will continue through tonight and tomorrow morning before ending by Saturday afternoon, leaving Sunday dry across the state. Additional storms are possible Tuesday and next Friday, potentially bringing cooler temperatures in the 40s and 60s along with higher elevation snow.



Change arrives to Arizona today. The first of several storm systems that will pass the state over the next couple of weeks is being tracked.

What to Expect:

The first system enters Arizona today. From morning to afternoon, it will pass over southern and central Arizona with showers and a few spot thunderstorms possible. The wet weather will pass Phoenix throughout the afternoon. Showers will be scattered, so not everyone is expected to see rain. Still, winds will increase across Arizona and anywhere a thunderstorm passes could briefly see heavy rain, lightning, or even small hail.

Scattered showers will lift into northern and eastern Arizona by this evening and overnight. A second system will then quickly approach northern Arizona. This will bring a renewed round of scattered showers over the state, especially the high country. In Phoenix, a few showers will be possible both tonight and tomorrow morning. Rain chances will come to an end in Phoenix by Saturday afternoon.

The last of the showers will pull out of eastern Arizona by Saturday night, and Sunday is expected to remain dry across Arizona.

Temperatures drop with the passing disturbances. The forecast high reaches the mid-to-upper 70s today and the low 70s on Saturday in Phoenix. The high will rebound into the mid-to-upper 70s Sunday and Monday in Phoenix, as the area returns to drier weather.

Additional storms Tuesday and next Friday will be possible. However, it is too early to determine the exact timing and impacts of those storms. For now, it appears cooler air will be ushered in with these systems, which should bring an increased risk of snow falling over Arizona's higher elevation areas.

Looking Further Ahead:

Temperatures late next week may drop to the 40s at night and 60s in the afternoon.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Watch live: FOX Weather

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.