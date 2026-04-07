Arizona weather forecast: Roller-coaster ride of temps in Phoenix

The Brief From Tuesday to Friday, highs in the Valley will be back in the 90s. A major shift is expected by the weekend as a new storm system is likely to bring rain and significantly cooler temperatures back to the state.



After a nice break from the warmth on Monday, we're back to the 90s for the rest of the work week!

Today:

The forecast high climbs back to 93 in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will quickly climb across the southwest this week. While not nearly as strong as the ridging of March, it will push highs into the middle 90s by Wednesday.

The storm system that brought wet weather to the state on Monday will continue to shift eastward today. Along the eastern edge of Arizona, a few showers or a spot thunderstorm may fire off on Tuesday afternoon. Some clouds will build over the higher elevations by the afternoon, as well. Most of the state, however, will remain sunny.

The Rest of the Week:

Wednesday is forecast to reach 96 and Thursday will remain around 95. Both days are sunny in the Valley. By Friday, the forecast turns cloudier. The high temperature starts to slip, dropping to 90 in the afternoon. This change is due to an approaching low pressure system that will move over the Pacific, along the West Coast, and eventually cross California into Arizona. This low will bring an increased chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds will increase and temperatures will drop over the weekend, too.

This Weekend:

The forecast high is currently 86 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday. The chance for rain shifts from 20% in Phoenix on Saturday, 40% Saturday night into early Sunday morning, and 20% during the day Sunday. Rain chances are stronger in northern Arizona over the weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)