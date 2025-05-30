Arizona weather forecast: Warm Friday in Phoenix, but big changes coming this weekend

The Brief The high in Phoenix on May 30 will be about 105°F. Temps will stay warm and dry on Saturday. On Sunday, highs will drop into the 90s, and we'll see a good chance for rain.



It's going to be a toasty Friday in the Valley, but big changes are coming this weekend!

What To Expect:

On May 30, we'll see a high of 105 degrees in Phoenix.

Rain coming to the Valley?

On Saturday, we'll stay warm and dry, with a high near 102°F. However, on Sunday, highs will drop into the 90s, and we'll see a 40% chance of rain.

"A weather disturbance will move into the Desert Southwest this weekend, resulting in chances for showers and thunderstorms across the region, mainly on Sunday into Monday. Most areas are expected to see accumulating rainfall, with localized amounts exceeding one half inch," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

Looking Further Ahead:

Early next week, there will be a slight chance for rain with highs in the 90s. After that, highs will warm back up into triple digits by Thursday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com