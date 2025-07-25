Arizona weather forecast: Warm end to the work week in Phoenix

The Brief Dry and warm conditions are expected this weekend in the Valley. The high on July 25 in Phoenix will be about 107 degrees. Rain chances return to the forecast next week.



Our warm and dry spell continues through the weekend in Arizona.

Today:

Friday brings a high of 107 in Phoenix with dry conditions and sunshine. Winds will turn breezy in the afternoon. Gusts are forecast at around 20-30 mph across the state today, and tomorrow, too.

This Weekend:

For the Valley, morning temperatures will continue to run below average while afternoon highs continue to increase gradually.

In Phoenix, the morning low will be around 80 on Saturday morning and 82 on Sunday morning. Both days the morning will start slightly below normal, which is 85 degrees.

Afternoon highs will climb near average on Saturday at 107 and slightly above average on Sunday at 109. It will not be humid, with dry conditions sticking around. There is an elevated fire risk for parts of northern/western Arizona on Friday and Saturday, at least.

Next Week:

In eastern Arizona and eventually northern Arizona, moisture starts to return to the state beginning late Monday.

By Tuesday and especially Wednesday, rain chances increase in Arizona, with the best chance for storms from Wednesday through Thursday. It will turn more humid and high temperatures will start to slide back down from 110 Monday in Phoenix to 106 mid-week.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com