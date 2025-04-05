Arizona weather forecast: Low pressure system moves east as temperatures start to climb

The Brief Temperatures will be slightly below normal on Saturday but warm up on Sunday. A low pressure system is expected to move east, leaving a trail of drier, more tranquil weather in its wake. This week it's supposed to warm up considerably.



Isolated rain showers have been passing from north to south over the high terrain of northern and eastern Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

These showers will eventually dissipate as the sun goes down this evening.

Temperatures have been slightly below normal on Saturday but are expected to warm a bit on Sunday.

The low pressure system, that has brought days of active weather to Arizona, will now move far enough east to leave the state with drier, more tranquil weather on Sunday.

Expect mostly sunny skies, dry conditions and near-normal temperatures to end the weekend.

The only exception will be the chance for a couple more afternoon showers in the White Mountains.

What's next:

We will see a big change in the weather this coming week.

A couple areas of high pressure will move into the Southwest, and temperatures will warm considerably from last week.

Highs will be back in the 80s, 90s and 100s, with sunny and dry skies.

No storms are expected through next weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com