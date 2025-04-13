Arizona weather forecast: Red Flag Warnings cover most of southeast Arizona as clouds roll through the Valley

The Brief Temperatures in metro Phoenix chill to the mid-90s after three days of record heat. Wind gusts throughout the state could cause some unexpected hazards on the roadways. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of southeast Arizona through 8 p.m.



After three straight days of record-setting or record-tying temperatures, the high in Phoenix should mellow out to 95°.

The average high for this time of year is 85°, so it is still well above average.

No rain in the forecast but we should see clouds in the Valley.

Why you should care:

Those clouds will be pushed by winds expected to gust up to 18 mph in the Phoenix metro area and 45 mph through southeast Arizona.

That is where we find a Red Flag Warning through 8 p.m.

Parts of Tucson, Douglas, Globe and even up north by St. Johns will be at risk of wild fires due to the shifting weather pattern.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com