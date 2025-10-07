Arizona weather forecast: Storms expected soon

The Brief The forecast for Phoenix will transition from warming and dry conditions (with highs near 97–99 degrees through Wednesday) to cooler and rainy weather from Thursday through the weekend. Rain chances in Phoenix will increase to 30% on Thursday and Friday, with the best chance for widespread, heavier rain on Saturday and Sunday, causing temperatures to drop into the mid-90s. The rain is being driven by tropical moisture from Hurricane Priscilla (or its remnants), bringing the potential for flash flooding and possible rain totals exceeding 2 inches in some areas.



The focus of our forecast will shift from warming temperatures to rainy conditions over the next few days.

What we know:

On Tuesday afternoon, the forecast high in Phoenix climbs to 97 degrees. The average high in early October is 93 degrees. It will be sunny and dry around the state today.

Heading into Wednesday, the high temperatures will continue to climb. Phoenix is forecast to hit 99 degrees with dry conditions again. A few spotty showers will be possible by the afternoon over Eastern Arizona, but much of the state will remain dry during the day.

From Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning, chances of rain start to increase through the state. In Phoenix, chances of rain will increase to 30% on Thursday and Friday, too.

The forecast temperatures will slip into the middle 90s by Thursday and Friday around the Valley. Scattered showers are forecast Thursday with additional rain, especially northward, on Friday.

At times, heavy pockets of rain will be possible, but the best chance for more widespread steady to heavier rain will be on Saturday. More rain, especially southeastward, will continue to move through on Sunday.

Hurricane Priscilla:

All these showers are due to a favorable pattern driving tropical moisture from Hurricane Priscilla up into Arizona.

The early showers (Wed-Thu-Fri) are due to moisture building ahead of Priscilla's center. Rain chances increase into the weekend as the center of the remnant moisture from Priscilla moves into the state.

An additional tropical system, which may become named, could potentially follow the path created by Priscilla and drive additional moisture into the state early next week Monday-Tuesday.

This long-duration rain potential brings the possibility of flash flooding. For now, it's too early to pinpoint where the heaviest rain will fall with the highest totals, but some areas of over 2" will be possible.

The exact track of Priscilla as well as the intensity (it could potentially remain a depression as it approaches Southern Arizona) will determine who sees the largest amounts of rain.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive, and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If the power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com