Arizona weather forecast: Sunday is a scorcher in Phoenix

By
Published  June 8, 2025 3:51pm MST
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/8/25

Sunday is going to be a hot day! Much different than last Sunday when rain soaked the Valley.

The Brief

    • This Sunday is vastly different from our Sunday a week ago after rain soaked the Valley.
    • On June 8, the low was 79 in Phoenix.

When our lows are in the mid to high-70s in the Phoenix area, that's when you know summer has arrived in the Valley.

The low in Phoenix on Sunday, June 8, was 79 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The high on June 7 was 104. Will Sunday beat that?

In the High Country, it'll stay warm and mostly dry, but there are some chances for rain in some parts.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

