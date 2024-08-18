Arizona weather forecast: Wet start to Sunday in the Phoenix area

It was a wet start to Sunday as storms hovered over the Phoenix area throughout Saturday night and into the early morning.

"We had a wet start to the day today with many areas across the Valley picking up 0.10-0.25", while a few areas saw localized heavier amounts in excess of 1". Phoenix Sky Harbor has picked up 0.10" of rain since midnight," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said on X around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

We're expecting a high of around 108 on Sunday.

With the rain came cooler temps!

"We're seeing a cooler start to the day thanks to this morning's rain and cloud cover. In fact, many areas are seeing temps 15-20 degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday! The low temp in Phoenix this morning was 79°, which is 5 degrees below the daily normal," NWS said.

Those in Flagstaff and other parts of the High Country also saw some rain with more possible as the weekend wraps up.