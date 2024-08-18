Arizona weather forecast: Wet start to Sunday in the Phoenix area
It was a wet start to Sunday as storms hovered over the Phoenix area throughout Saturday night and into the early morning.
"We had a wet start to the day today with many areas across the Valley picking up 0.10-0.25", while a few areas saw localized heavier amounts in excess of 1". Phoenix Sky Harbor has picked up 0.10" of rain since midnight," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said on X around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
We're expecting a high of around 108 on Sunday.
With the rain came cooler temps!
"We're seeing a cooler start to the day thanks to this morning's rain and cloud cover. In fact, many areas are seeing temps 15-20 degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday! The low temp in Phoenix this morning was 79°, which is 5 degrees below the daily normal," NWS said.
Those in Flagstaff and other parts of the High Country also saw some rain with more possible as the weekend wraps up.