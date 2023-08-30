Hurricane Idalia makes historic landfall in Florida, blasting catastrophic storm surge as eye crashes ashore

Raging Hurricane Idalia officially made an unprecedented and historic landfall Wednesday along Florida's Gulf Coast , blasting destructive winds , heavy rainfall and catastrophic storm surge as power outages climbed to over 200,000.

The Category 3 storm hit along the coast of the Florida Big Bend near Keaton Beach about 7:45 a.m. local time, posing an immediate threat to lives and properties with its 125 mph winds and significant flooding. Idalia has since weakened to a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph as the storm moves to the northeast at 18 mph.

LIVE: LANDFALL TRACKER, POWER OUTAGES AND MORE IMPACTS

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, marking an unprecedented and historic event. (FOX Weather)

Reporting from inside Idalia's eyewall

Brian Emfinger, a storm chaser with Live Storms Media, experienced Idalia's landfall in Keaton Beach. He reported that the front of the eye wall contained strong winds. Although a wind gauge recorded a gust of 83 mph before toppling, Emfinger estimated gusts over 100 mph.

"There was pretty severe wind damage," Emfinger told FOX Weather, which included one home that lost its entire roof.

After the eye passed, the winds returned with even more ferocity, blowing onshore and bringing a wall of water with it. Emfinger noted that the storm surge arrived quickly with the back eyewall, rising several feet in just a few minutes.

Despite the town being flooded, Emfinger observed that the storm surge was less than forecasted.

The National Guard has mobilized 140 soldiers and high water vehicles to Suwanee County, as well as an additional 24 soldiers and vehicles to Pinellas County.

Idalia is one of the ten historical storms since 1950 that have intensified by at least 40 mph within 24 hours before making landfall in the U.S., according to NOAA hurricane scientist Jeff Masters.

"Sobering to see five of those storms occurred in the past seven years," he said. "Climate change increases the odds of rapid intensification."

LIVE: LANDFALL TRACKER, POWER OUTAGES AND MORE IMPACTS

Florida's streets flood as storm surge rises

Before the monstrous storm's arrival, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) cautioned that Idalia's storm surge could reach heights of 16 feet in some locations near the storm center.

Just after sunrise, Cedar Key , Florida , reported 6.07 feet of storm surge during astronomical low tide, and forecasters expect a higher value as Idalia churns more inland. This is the second-highest level ever observed behind Hurricane Hermine of 6.10 feet.

Early Wednesday morning, deep floodwater inundated a mobile home park in St. Petersburg.

"We are seeing street flooding in low-lying areas throughout the city," police said.

A photo posted by the official X, the company formerly known as Twitter, account of Treasure Island in Florida shows road flooding.

"There is NO re-entry until further notice even if you have proper ID or re-entry permits," the city said. "High tide is at 11:30 a.m. and significant flooding is forecast to continue throughout the day.

In Tampa Bay, police said they are still assessing the damages caused by Idalia, reminding residents that storm surge is expected to peak Wednesday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department is out assessing the damage and flooding from Idalia on Wednesday after making landfall in Florida. (City of Tampa)

Idalia causes power outages for over 225,000

As of the latest update, over 232,000 customers in Florida are experiencing power outages , with the majority of reports coming from Wakulla, Taylor, Dixie and Levy counties near landfall, where some residents have decided to remain in their homes despite evacuation orders in at least 30 surrounding counties in a state of emergency.

WHERE TO EXPECT IMPACTS FROM HURRICANE IDALIA

The Sarasota Police Department said the majority of the Sarasota Bayfront is closed due to flooding Wednesday morning. (Sarasota Police Department)

A curfew has been ordered by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office due to the potential hazards from Idalia such as flooding, flying debris and downed power lines. Once the storm has passed, the authorities will evaluate the extent of damages and potential dangers and will notify when it is safe to travel on the roads.

The roadway was cleared outside Troll Music in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia moved onshore. (Venice, Florida Municipal Government / Facebook)

Days leading up to Idalia's arrival, resources were prepositioned as President Joe Biden approved Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration. Tolls were also suspended along several roadways to facilitate evacuation, and many schools and universities have closed.

Roads in Sanibel, Florida, were experiencing heavy flooding and debris coverage Wednesday morning. (Sanibel Fire Rescue District / Facebook)

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest on Hurricane Idalia.

Get the latest updates at FOXWeather.com