NOAA forecasters predict 'above-normal' Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. weather officials are increasing the likelihood of an “above normal” hurricane season.
Valley Red Cross volunteers headed to Gulf Coast for Barry cleanup
Fox 10's Marcy Jones reports
Volunteers rush to transport shelter animals threatened by Barry out of storm's path
A multistate rescue effort helped secure and transport more than 120 cats and dogs to safety on Friday, removing them from shelters in Louisiana in anticipation of Tropical Storm Barry.
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm
Barry has made landfall in Louisiana and has weakened to a tropical storm.
Airlines offer travel waivers to customers ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
A dozen airlines are offering travel waivers to customers traveling to or from the areas that will be affected by Tropical Storm Barry.
Subtropical Storm Andrea forms in Atlantic
A low pressure system, located several hundred miles (kilometers) southwest of Bermuda, has become a subtropical storm.
NHC: First named storm of the season develops in the Atlantic
Hurricane season hasn't officially begun but the first named storm of the season has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, though it shouldn’t impact the U.S.
Tyndall Air Force Base sustains 'catastrophic' damage
Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida is closed while officials assess what they're calling "widespread catastrophic damage" from Hurricane Michael.
Search intensifies after bodies found in Michael's wake
Rescuers intensified efforts Saturday to find survivors who might be trapped amid the ruins of a small Florida Panhandle community nearly obliterated by Hurricane Michael, where one body has already been recovered.
Crash kills three men repairing power lines downed by Hurricane Michael
A Bay Area man is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing three utility workers in the Panhandle while they worked to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
Category 3 Willa makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
Hurricane Willa swept onto Mexico's Pacific mainland with 120 mph (195 kph) winds Tuesday night, threatening a major resort area along with fishing villages and farms after roaring over an offshore penal colony.
Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico's Pacific coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Hurricane Willa grew into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm and swept toward Mexico's Pacific coast with winds of 160 mph (260 kph) Monday, threatening a stretch of high-rise resort hotels, surfing beaches and fishing villages.
Welcomed sight: Publix convoy headed to Panhandle
A Florida man who was on his way to help friends affected by Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle caught a welcomed sight on video: A convoy of Publix trucks also on their way to help.
Mounting woes for survivors of Hurricane Michael
Thousands of Hurricane Michael victims are currently living in dismal conditions, sleeping on cots in shelters with nothing but the clothes on their backs that they've been wearing for a week now. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia spoke, via telephone, with a Phoenix-based Red Cross volunteer who is in Florida right now.
Florida family spells out 'HELP' with logs after Hurricane Michael devastates area
A call for help by a Florida family after Hurricane Michael left devastation across the state's Panhandle region was answered on Saturday thanks to a woman's keen eye when scanning satellite data.
A call to arms: Tree cutters, volunteers needed in South Georgia
South Georgia is putting out the call for help in the recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael.
Disney to donate $1 million in Hurricane Michael relief
The Walt Disney Company announced that it will donate $1 million to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Trump gets bird's-eye view of devastated Florida communities
President Donald Trump got a bird's-eye view Monday of Florida communities left in ruins by Hurricane Michael, including houses without roofs, a toppled water tower and 18-wheel trucks scattered in a parking lot during a nearly hour-long helicopter tour of portions of the Panhandle.
All hands on deck: Inmates help recovery in South Georgia after Hurricane Michael
It’s all hands on deck after Hurricane Michael tore through South Georgia this week. Even inmates are doing their part.
Gas shortages in wake of Hurricane Michael
As people try to head home to assess the damage after Hurricane Michael, many have found it hard to get there because of fuel shortages.