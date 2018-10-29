Search intensifies after bodies found in Michael's wake

Rescuers intensified efforts Saturday to find survivors who might be trapped amid the ruins of a small Florida Panhandle community nearly obliterated by Hurricane Michael, where one body has already been recovered.

Category 3 Willa makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast

Hurricane Willa swept onto Mexico's Pacific mainland with 120 mph (195 kph) winds Tuesday night, threatening a major resort area along with fishing villages and farms after roaring over an offshore penal colony.

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Hurricane Willa grew into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm and swept toward Mexico's Pacific coast with winds of 160 mph (260 kph) Monday, threatening a stretch of high-rise resort hotels, surfing beaches and fishing villages.

Welcomed sight: Publix convoy headed to Panhandle

A Florida man who was on his way to help friends affected by Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle caught a welcomed sight on video: A convoy of Publix trucks also on their way to help. 

Mounting woes for survivors of Hurricane Michael

Thousands of Hurricane Michael victims are currently living in dismal conditions, sleeping on cots in shelters with nothing but the clothes on their backs that they've been wearing for a week now. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia spoke, via telephone, with a Phoenix-based Red Cross volunteer who is in Florida right now.

Trump gets bird's-eye view of devastated Florida communities

President Donald Trump got a bird's-eye view Monday of Florida communities left in ruins by Hurricane Michael, including houses without roofs, a toppled water tower and 18-wheel trucks scattered in a parking lot during a nearly hour-long helicopter tour of portions of the Panhandle.