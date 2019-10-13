Service dog joins the Arizona Coyotes

Meet Luna, the Coyotes service dog in training.

From the players to the coaches, nobody can resist stopping what they're doing and visiting her.

The Coyotes is partnering with a local non-profit called National Assistance Dogs. Once she's older, Luna will be placed with a veteran who may need help dealing with PTSD or mobility issues.

Luna will be with the team for another 12 months of so before she heads to her permanent job. In the meantime, she's loving spending time with her new adopted family at the Coyotes.