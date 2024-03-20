Credit scores decreased for first time in a decade as borrowers miss payments

article

For the first time in a decade, average credit scores have decreased slightly to 717, according to data released by FICO . In 2023, average scores sat at 718.

This decline is likely due to high interest rates and inflation that are causing consumers to miss more payments and take on higher levels of debt. Since October, more than 18% of Americans have had past-due payments on one or more credit accounts. Compared to April 2023, this is up by 4%, FICO reported.

Missed payments on mortgages and auto loans have gone up but are still lower than they were before the pandemic. It’s missed payments on credit cards that have gone up most, and now exceed pre-pandemic levels.

"The apparent cumulative impact of higher interest rates, elevated consumer prices and economic uncertainty has put a financial strain especially on those consumers who heavily rely on credit cards to cover everyday expenses," FICO stated in its report. "This can lead to higher credit card utilization and subsequent defaults on credit card payments."

Medical debt removed from credit histories helps raise scores for some

State governments are taking action to curb the effect medical debt has on credit scores.

Recently, Governor Katie Hobbs of Arizona announced that the state would begin working with a nonprofit, RIP Medical Debt, to forgive medical debt across the state. Over one million Arizonans will reap the benefits of this debt forgiveness.

"Hard-working, middle-class Arizonans should not be forced to have those difficult kitchen table conversations because of medical debt from conditions they cannot control," Hobbs said. "Arizonans deserve a break, and they deserve a government that fights for them, helping ensure that medical debt is not going to torpedo their lives."

About $30 million dollars in COVID relief funds is now being directed toward canceling the medical debt of certain Arizona residents. Those earning less than 400% at or below the federal poverty line or who owe more than 5% of their annual income will be eligible for forgiveness.

California is also seeking to help lessen the effects of medical debt. Attorney General, Rob Bonta stated his support for legislation proposed by state Senator Monique Limón that would bar medical debt from appearing on credit reports.

If the legislation goes through, California would be the third state to remove medical bills from credit reports. Colorado and New York did the same in 2023.

Ways Americans can boost their credit scores

For those worried about their credit scores, there are numerous steps consumers can take to make sure their scores stay in the good range. A few of those steps include:

Stay under credit limits : Credit utilization affects 30% of a consumer’s credit score. Keeping credit balances low helps keep credit utilization low which leads to higher credit scores.

Don’t close old credit card accounts : A consumer’s credit history takes into account all credit accounts and rewards consumers for long-held credit. Canceling credit cards erases that history, which can drop credit scores.

Only apply for credit when needed : Opening credit accounts just to open them won’t do any good. Too many credit checks will lower a consumer’s credit, as it signals they don’t always use credit responsibly.

Check credit reports at least once a year: Credit reporting agencies aren’t perfect, so there are instances where errors will appear on a consumer’s credit report. Everyone with a credit score should check their reports and review them for any inaccuracies.

