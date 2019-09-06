$1.5M settlement reached with City of Scottsdale in child's death at fire station

article

A $1.5 million settlement has been reached with the parents of a toddler who died after he was pinned in a Scottsdale fire-station door last year.

The Scottsdale City Council approved the settlement at its Aug. 27 meeting.

Dan and Courtney Reiss filed a $9 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city and several other defendants last year.

The couple's 16-month-old son died in February 2018 after becoming trapped in a large bay door at a Scottsdale fire station and suffering severe head injuries.

According to the lawsuit, the bay door quickly and violently slammed shut on the child.

The victim, according to Scottsdale city officials, was a relative of a Scottsdale firefighter on duty at the station.

A police report released in April 2018 concluded that the door didn't malfunction and there was no criminal intent in the boy's death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.