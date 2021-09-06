1 brother dead, another fighting for his life after head-on Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A man died and his brother is fighting for his life after a head-on crash Sunday in Phoenix, the department said.
The crash happened near Camelback and El Mirage roads, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage. One person needed to be extricated from a car.
Loved ones say Angel Chavarria, 18, who was a passenger, died from his injuries and his 19-year-old brother Ralph Chavarria Jr., who was driving, is hanging on for his life in the ICU.
Others were injured in the crash and their condition aren't known.
A vigil is being held for Angel, a soon-to-be father, a day after his death at the same spot where he lost his life.
Donate to Angel's GoFundMe here.
