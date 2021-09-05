Mesa Police open fire on suspect who tried to run down officer, department says

Police in Mesa are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to run down an officer on Sunday night, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, officers responded on Sept. 5 just after 7 p.m. to an apartment complex near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue for reports of a car that was parked under covered parking and running for at least six hours.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two people inside the car who appeared to be passed out. Officers were able to wake up the driver, who reversed the car and crashed it into a patrol vehicle that was parked behind.

After hitting the police car, the suspect's vehicle continued forward, drove over a sidewalk, and tried to leave the apartment complex through a greenbelt.

"Another officer followed the vehicle into the greenbelt area in his marked patrol car," police said in a statement. "As the officer got out of his vehicle, the suspect vehicle made a U-turn and drove at the officer. This is when the officer involved shooting occurred."

Mesa Police shooting investigation on Sept. 5

The suspect left the area heading southbound and has not been found. Police have not released any information on the suspect's vehicle.

No officers were injured.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-644-2211.

