2 in extremely critical condition after Avondale hazmat situation

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Several emergency response crews from around the Valley responded to a hazmat situation in Avondale that sent two men to the hospital in extremely critical condition on Sunday.

Avondale Fire & Medical Deputy Chief Ben Avitia says the incident happened near I-10 and 99th Avenue at a truck wash.

"We have two adult male patients in extremely critical condition inside the vault of a semi-truck container involving a residual chemical substance," Avita said.

Adding, "This is a multi agency response involving a semi truck in the washing bays of a Commercial Truck wash."

No further information is available.

