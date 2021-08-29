Mesa Police searching for man accused in two sexual assault cases

Mesa police officers are searching for a man wanted for sexual assault and kidnapping in two different incidents in the past two weeks.

On Aug. 16 at 8 p.m., the suspect reportedly offered a woman a ride near Alma School Road and Main Street. When she went into the vehicle, the man pulled out a handgun, drove into a parking lot and sexually assaulted her, police say.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 26, the man drove up to a different woman at a bus stop near Stapley and Southern Avenue and offered her a ride. After she went inside the suspect's vehicle, he again drove to a parking lot and pulled out a handgun. He attempted to sexually assault her but she was able to escape, according to officials.

In both cases, the victims described their attacker as a Hispanic or white man in his late 30s with a muscular build. He is either bald or has a buzz cut.

A sketch of the suspect.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be an early 2000 tan Ford F-150 four-door truck. Police say the vehicle has stickers on the back window.

Police said both victims gave the same description of the vehicle and handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

A photo of the vehicle of interest in this case.

