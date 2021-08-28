Friends, family continue search for missing Phoenix area geologist who went missing June 23

Search teams are still digging for clues trying to find a missing geologist, Daniel Robinson, in Arizona.

They were out early this morning near Cactus Road and Sun Valley Parkway.

Robinson went missing on June 23 and after several searches, they still haven't been able to find him.

"He came out here for a class, moved out here, landed a job in Arizona, and like I said, he's a very outspoken guy," said his father David Robinson.

Adding, "Being out here is very hard. We're not getting the answers we're looking for."

According to a statement released by Buckeye Police on July 21, a Jeep that belongs to Robinson was discovered by a rancher on his property. The car was found about four miles southwest of the job site where Robinson was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

