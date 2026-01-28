35+ Zipps employees arrested in ICE raids; father killed in Phoenix shooting | Nightly Roundup

article
From a couple who has worked for Zipps Sports Grill for 18 years being arrested in an ICE operation, to the shooting of a Phoenix father during an apparent home invasion, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Zipps Sports Grill releases statement on federal raids
'WE ARE COOPERATING FULLY': One day after federal agents served more than a dozen search warrants at Zipps Sports Grill locations across the Valley, the company issued a response.
2. Zipps Sports Grill: Couple among 35+ arrested in ICE raids
After ICE raids at Zipps Sports Grill locations, 18-year employees Jose Barrera and Monica Jimenez are among 35 detained. Their daughter now cares for three siblings, including a child with autism.
3. Tempe Zipps Sports Grill reopens following raids
Zipps Sports Grill in Tempe, located near McClintock Drive and Warner Road, reopened on Jan. 28, the company announced.
4. Family: Phoenix Police killed father who was subduing home intruder
Relatives of Christian Diaz say a Phoenix Police officer fatally shot the father Monday evening while he was subduing an armed intruder who had broken into his home and wounded his son.
5. Number of Arizona school districts considered 'highest' financial risk grows
Financial risk has spiked in Arizona school districts, with nine now in the "highest risk" category compared to only two last year, according to a new State Auditor General report.