FD: 5 critically hurt, including baby and toddler, in Phoenix crash

Five people, including a toddler and baby, were seriously hurt in a Phoenix crash on Saturday night, the fire department says.

The two-car crash happened near 7th Street and Buckeye Road, says Capt. Todd Keller, and five people were taken to the hospital.

A baby and a three-year-old child are in extremely critical condition, Keller says, and three adults are in critical condition.

Information about what led up to the crash hasn't been released.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the crash.

