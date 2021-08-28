Phoenix Fire crews battle fires at IHOP, O'Reilly Auto Parts
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire crews battled at least two commercial fires on Saturday, the department said.
The first fire was at IHOP around 3 p.m. near Central Avenue and Thomas Road. The second fire was at O'Reilly Auto Parts near McDowell Road and 32nd Street around 7 p.m.
At IHOP, crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from inside of the restaurant. Everyone was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The first-alarm fire at O'Reilly Auto Parts showed heavy flames coming from outside of the business.
No further information is available.
