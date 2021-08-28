Phoenix Fire crews battle fires at IHOP, O'Reilly Auto Parts

article

Phoenix Fire crews battled at least two commercial fires on Saturday, the department said.

The first fire was at IHOP around 3 p.m. near Central Avenue and Thomas Road. The second fire was at O'Reilly Auto Parts near McDowell Road and 32nd Street around 7 p.m.

At IHOP, crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from inside of the restaurant. Everyone was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The first-alarm fire at O'Reilly Auto Parts showed heavy flames coming from outside of the business.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: