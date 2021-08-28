Northbound I-17 in Black Canyon City reopens after multi-car crash involving a semi-truck

Northbound lanes on I-17 in Black Canyon City closed Saturday night due to a multi-car crash, says the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), but have since reopened.

The crash was at milepost 244.

Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical says the crash is involving several cars, including a semi-truck.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.