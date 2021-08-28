Northbound I-17 in Black Canyon City reopens after multi-car crash involving a semi-truck
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - Northbound lanes on I-17 in Black Canyon City closed Saturday night due to a multi-car crash, says the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), but have since reopened.
The crash was at milepost 244.
Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical says the crash is involving several cars, including a semi-truck.
