Shootout injures Globe Police officer; suspect arrested

A Globe Police officer is recovering after being struck by gunfire in a shootout with a suspect who was also struck on Friday afternoon, the department said.

Just before 5 p.m., Globe Police Commander A.J. Castaneda, Jr. said the department got a call from someone who said they dropped an intoxicated and armed man off near Century and Lyndsay drives who was making threats toward law enforcement.

Globe Police officers and deputies with the Gila County Sheriff's Office responded to the area but they didn't find the suspect. Soon after they got a second 911 call from someone saying there was an armed man in their backyard.

Officers then found the man who was reportedly hiding behind storage sheds in an empty lot.

"As officers exited their vehicles to make contact, the male began firing on officers. A brief exchange of gunfire took place between the officers and the male subject," Castaneda said.

One officer was hit, but is going to be OK and is recovering at a local hospital. The suspect was also struck but has since been released from the hospital and was arrested.

The suspect, Perry Roy Tonto, 30, of San Carlos, Arizona, was booked into the Gila County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment and prohibited possession of a weapon.

Arizona's Department of Public Safety is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

