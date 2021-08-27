Mesa Police officials release report detailing alleged criminal and sexual misconduct involving ex-officer

article

Mesa Police officials have released findings from an investigation that the department conducted on a person who once served as a police officer for the East Valley city.

According to a statement released on Aug. 27, Mesa Police officials say they started an internal investigation into Brian Gray, after they were notified on June 24 by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training board of alleged criminal and sexual misconduct that Gray disclosed during a background interview.

Gray, according to Mesa Police, was applying for a police officer position with a Northern Arizona law enforcement agency. The agency was not identified in the statement, but Mesa Police officials did release a memo related to the investigation, which shows that Gray was applying for a position with the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department.

According to Mesa Police officials, some of the alleged incidents took place while Gray was a school resource officer with the department. None of the incidents, however, involved any students.

"Upon receiving this information, the Mesa Police Department Professional Standards Unit immediately initiated an internal investigation into this matter. Gray was immediately relieved of his official duties and re-assigned to his home pending the outcome of the investigation," read a portion of the statement.

Allegations include incidents dating back decades

According to police, there were four allegations made against Gray, including:

The memo contained graphic description of what happened in some of the incidents.

According to a memo dated Aug. 11, Mesa Police officials say the four allegations against Gray were deemed "sustained."

Police: Gray filed for retirement in July

According to officials, Gray submitted a request to retire through the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System on July 15. Police say a disciplinary hearing was scheduled for July 19, but Gray did not attend the hearing, nor did he provide a written response.

"On August 18, 2021, Gray voluntarily relinquished his Arizona peace officer certification through AZ POST. Gray is no longer employed by the Mesa Police Department," read a portion of the statement.

Police officials say Gray's decision to submit his intent to retire had "no bearing on the internal investigation or the decision to recommend termination."

"Gray’s conduct has stripped away the trust and confidence that is required to carry out the duties and responsibilities of a Mesa Police Officer," Mesa Police Chief Ed Wessing said, in the statement.

