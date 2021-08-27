Peoria Police: 6 people arrested, accused of trying to kidnap pregnant family member

Peoria Police officials have released details surrounding the arrest of six people for allegedly targeting a pregnant 20-year-old relative, which allegedly involved kidnapping attempts.

In a statement released on Aug. 27, police identified the suspects as:

Ali Alfartousi, 33

Bashir Alfartousi, 36

Fares Alfartousi, 63

Souad Alfartousi, 59

Yaser Alfartousi, 35

Zahraa Alfartousi, 31

Of the suspects, court documents identified Fares as the victim's father, Souad as the victim's mother, Ali, Bashir and Yaser as the victim's brothers, and Zahraa as the victim's sister.

Officials: Multiple police reports filed

According to Peoria Police, they first became involved in an investigation related to the threats in May 2021.

"Peoria Police initially responded to a threats call where the family of the pregnant woman’s boyfriend were being threatened by the suspects," read a portion of the statement. "The victim family said the suspects were threatening them and demanded that the pregnant 20-year-old woman be returned to them or they would kidnap a young family member of the caller’s family."

Investigators later learned that the pregnant woman, along with her boyfriend and the boyfriend's family, have filed over 20 separate police reports with different agencies in Arizona, ranging from disorderly conduct and harassment complaints to "an escalation of aggravated assault and kidnapping."

Kidnapping attempts made against victim

Peoria Police officials say Bashir was arrested by Yuma Police in March of 2021 for trying to kidnap the victim.

"According to the Yuma Police report, she stated that her brother had successfully kidnapped her and had planned to bring her back to her family where she would have likely been killed," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators also say the other five suspects were allegedly involved in another kidnapping attempt on Aug. 18 in Avondale. In that incident, the five suspects tried to kidnap the victim from a parking lot, as she arrived at a doctor's appointment.

"Ali, Yaser, Zahraa, Souad and Fares pulled the victim into a vehicle and began punching her in the stomach. Two witnesses in the parking lot came to the aid of the victim allowing her to escape," read a portion of the statement.

According to court documents, during an interview with authorities, the victim had made mentions that she feels she will end up like ‘Noor,' which investigators say is a reference to a ‘honor killing’ investigation in Peoria.

According to reports by the BBC in 2011, Faleh Hassan Almaleki, who was 50 at the time, was convicted of running over 20-year-old Noor Almaleki and another person, in what prosecutors called an ‘honor killing.' Almaleki was sentenced to over 30 years in jail.

Suspects accused of multiple offenses

Peoria Police officials say they served three search warrants at two homes in Peoria, as well as at an apartment in Glendale. They say all six suspects are accused of various offenses:

Ali: Kidnapping (Domestic Violence), Aggravated Robbery, Threats

Bashir Alfartousi: Kidnapping (Domestic Violence)

Fares Alfartousi: Kidnapping (Domestic Violence), Aggravated Robbery, Disorderly Conduct

Souad Alfartousi: Kidnapping (Domestic Violence), Aggravated Robbery

Yaser Alfartousi: Kidnapping (Domestic Violence), Aggravated Robbery, Disorderly Conduct (Domestic Violence)

Zahraa Alfartousi: Kidnapping (Domestic Violence), Aggravated Robbery, Threats, Disorderly Conduct

The family, according to various court documents, has ties to Iraq, and planned to send the victim back to the Middle Eastern country.

Meanwhile, anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

