Police search for person suspected of burglarizing Phoenix cannabis dispensary

Phoenix Police are looking for information on a person suspected of stealing money from a marijuana dispensary near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.

Officials say the suspect unlocked the front security gate of Urban Greenhouse at 1:30 a.m. on May 3 and walked inside, stealing a "large sum of money" from some safes.

Police described the alleged thief was wearing a great sweatshirt with black pants, black and white Nike shoes and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

