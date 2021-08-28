Police search for person suspected of burglarizing Phoenix cannabis dispensary
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are looking for information on a person suspected of stealing money from a marijuana dispensary near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.
Officials say the suspect unlocked the front security gate of Urban Greenhouse at 1:30 a.m. on May 3 and walked inside, stealing a "large sum of money" from some safes.
Police described the alleged thief was wearing a great sweatshirt with black pants, black and white Nike shoes and a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
