2 hurt in westbound I-10 crash in Phoenix, fire department says

Two people are being hospitalized after a crash on westbound I-10 Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Capt. Evan Gammage with the department says the crash happened near 43rd Avenue, causing a Ford F-150 to roll onto its side.

The conditions of the victims haven't been released.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

