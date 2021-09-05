Expand / Collapse search
2 hurt in westbound I-10 crash in Phoenix, fire department says

By FOX 10 Staff
Crash on I-10 and 43rd Avenue on Sept. 5. Photo by ADOT

Crash on I-10 and 43rd Avenue on Sept. 5. Photo by ADOT

PHOENIX - Two people are being hospitalized after a crash on westbound I-10 Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Capt. Evan Gammage with the department says the crash happened near 43rd Avenue, causing a Ford F-150 to roll onto its side.

The conditions of the victims haven't been released.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

