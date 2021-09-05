Arizona DPS troopers stop wrong-way vehicle on Loop 303 in Surprise with K-9 help
PHOENIX - The Loop 303 freeway at Waddell Road was closed for several hours overnight after a wrong-way driver was reportedly on the road, Arizona DPS troopers said on Sept. 5.
Troopers say they were notified at 11:56 p.m. Saturday night that a vehicle was driving south down the northbound lanes near milepost 115 in Surprise.
Authorities were able to disable the vehicle to stop it.
The driver was reportedly not compliant with commands from troopers and a K-9 was used to take the suspect into custody. Their identity was not released.
The freeway was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened.
