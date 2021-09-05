Fire breaks out at Phoenix soul food restaurant overnight

A restaurant in Phoenix was forced to temporarily close Sunday morning after the owner saw a fire burning on his video security system while he was at home last night.

The fire happened at Charley Mae's Soul Food near 21st Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before midnight on Sept. 4.

The owner reportedly called 911 after seeing excessive amounts of smoke from his surveillance cameras.

Crews say the flames likely started near the kitchen area of the restaurant, but the damages are minimal - only a single boarded-up window can be seen from the outside of the property.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguish a fire at Charlie Mae's Soul Food. (Phoenix Fire Department)

