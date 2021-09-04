PD: DUI driver runs a red light, injures Phoenix Police officer

article

A Phoenix Police officer was hospitalized Friday night after an alleged DUI driver ran a red light and crashed into a fully marked police cruiser, the department said.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. near 15th Avenue and Washington Street, says Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department.

The officer received minor injuries and is going to be OK.

The driver who reportedly caused the crash is identified as 53-year old Erik Cohen.

He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of DUI and extreme DUI, Justus says.

