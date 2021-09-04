FD: 1-year-old baby girl fighting for her life after being pulled from Phoenix pool
PHOENIX - A one-year-old baby girl is in extremely critical condition after she was found underwater in a swimming pool on Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Fire Department says.
The incident happened near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
"When firefighters arrived on the scene bystanders were already doing CPR on the child. Quickly emergency personnel assessed the child and began advanced life resuscitation efforts," he says.
She was rushed to the hospital and the family is being supported by a crisis response team.
No further information is available.
