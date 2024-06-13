DOJ releases Phoenix PD probe findings; Rose Fire destroys homes | Nightly Roundup

article

From the U.S. Department of Justice revealing its findings following the years-long probe into Phoenix PD, to the Rose Fire burning 15 structures, including 7 homes, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Justice Dept. finds Phoenix police has pattern of civil rights violations, discrimination and excessive force

2. Rose Fire claims 15 structures near Arizona town, slows traffic on Phoenix-to-Las Vegas highway

3. Driver indicted in crash that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dead in 2022

4. Man rushed to hospital after Phoenix shooting; another man is detained

5. Woman accused of offering illegal sex acts at Arizona massage parlor