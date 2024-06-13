DOJ releases Phoenix PD probe findings; Rose Fire destroys homes | Nightly Roundup

article
From the U.S. Department of Justice revealing its findings following the years-long probe into Phoenix PD, to the Rose Fire burning 15 structures, including 7 homes, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Justice Dept. finds Phoenix police has pattern of civil rights violations, discrimination and excessive force
Phoenix police discriminate against Black, Hispanic and Native American people, unlawfully detain homeless people and use excessive force, including unjustified deadly force, according to a sweeping federal civil rights investigation of law enforcement in the nation’s fifth-largest city.
2. Rose Fire claims 15 structures near Arizona town, slows traffic on Phoenix-to-Las Vegas highway
The Rose Fire burning in Wickenburg destroyed 7 homes, prompted overnight evacuations and closed the main highway between Phoenix and Las Vegas before an army of firefighters arrived to stem the flames, a fire official said Thursday.
3. Driver indicted in crash that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dead in 2022
The driver accused of causing a deadly crash that killed three people, including the son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, has been indicted.
4. Man rushed to hospital after Phoenix shooting; another man is detained
A Thursday afternoon shooting landed a man in the hospital in critical condition, the Phoenix Police Department said.
5. Woman accused of offering illegal sex acts at Arizona massage parlor
A woman who runs massage parlors in Arizona is accused of operating a house of prostitution in Prescott.