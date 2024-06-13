Man rushed to hospital after Phoenix shooting; another man is detained

article

A Thursday afternoon shooting landed a man in the hospital in critical condition, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:40 p.m. on June 13. Police tape was seen around an ARCO gas station.

Officers got to the scene and found an unidentified victim who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower says another man was detained in connection to the shooting.

"Phoenix Police are not actively searching for any outstanding suspects. Detectives are in the process of responding to the scene and will be taking over this investigation," Sgt. Bower said.

What led up to this shooting remains under investigation. No names have been released in this case.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Map of where the shooting happened: