Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Man rushed to hospital after Phoenix shooting; another man is detained

By
Updated  June 13, 2024 4:08pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A Thursday afternoon shooting landed a man in the hospital in critical condition, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:40 p.m. on June 13. Police tape was seen around an ARCO gas station.

Officers got to the scene and found an unidentified victim who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower says another man was detained in connection to the shooting.

"Phoenix Police are not actively searching for any outstanding suspects. Detectives are in the process of responding to the scene and will be taking over this investigation," Sgt. Bower said.

What led up to this shooting remains under investigation. No names have been released in this case.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Map of where the shooting happened: