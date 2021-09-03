Phoenix FD: 5 people taken to the hospital following pedestrian crash

article

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a pedestrian crash that involved five people on Sept. 3.

According to a brief statement, officers responded to the area of 43rd and Whitton Avenues just after 1:00 p.m. Phoenix Fire officials say the crews arriving to the scene found two vehicles involved in the accident, with one crashing into a pole.

Fire officials say of the five people treated, two were taken to the Phoenix Children's Hospital trauma center, one was taken to to the Phoenix Children's Hospital emergency room, and two others were taken to two different trauma centers. Another person was also evaluated at the scene, but that person had no injuries.

Officials did not release the identity of any of the victims. Fire officials also say SRP crews have been called to evaluate the power pole's condition following the crash.

