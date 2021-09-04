6 people, including infant and toddler, injured in Phoenix crash

article

Six people, including an infant and a toddler, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near 40th Avenue and Van Buren Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 4. Officials say two people, a man and woman in their 20s, were taken away by ambulance in critical condition.

The other four victims, including a 9-month-old boy, a 2-year-old boy, and two women in their 20s, were in stable condition.

Phoenix Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

The eastbound lanes in the area are closed.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







