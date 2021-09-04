Casa Grande PD: Suspect shot, killed 35-year-old man after intervening in a fight

article

A 35-year-old man was killed when he was shot in a Casa Grande hotel's parking lot early Saturday morning after intervening in an argument between a man and his girlfriend, the police department said.

At around 2:35 a.m., officers with the Casa Grande Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Radisson Hotel parking lot. There they found 35-year-old Brian Robinette who was shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries, police said.

"Detectives have determined the victim intervened in a physical argument between a

male and female couple in the parking lot of the hotel. The victim and male suspect

engaged in a verbal altercation. The male suspect then shot the victim numerous times. The male suspect and the female he was arguing with both fled the scene. No one else was injured during this incident," police explained.

21-year-old Giovanni Olivieri is identified as the man who shot and killed Robinette, police say, adding that the woman he was with is his 19-year-old girlfriend.

Just over 12 hours later, Olivieri was arrested in front of his girlfriend's home in the Rancho Grande neighborhood.

"Olivieri will be booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. CGPD is working closely with the Pinal County Attorney’s Office to determine all charges that will be submitted. CGPD would like to thank the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal Service for their assistance in the apprehension of this suspect," police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department at 520-421-8700.

